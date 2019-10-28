New head welcomed

A DRINKS reception to welcome Shiplake College’s new headmaster was held on Monday.

Tyrone Howe has joined from Uppingham School in Rutland. He is a former rugby professional with Ulster who played 14 times for Ireland and was a member of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia in 2001.

Mr Howe praised the warm welcome he had received as he spoke in the college’s Great Hall.

Guests included Henley Mayor Ken Arlett and his wife Dorothy, members of Shiplake Parish Council and representatives from Shiplake Primary School.

He also thanked his predecessor Gregg Davies, who left at the end of the last academic year after 15 years to become education director at Bellevue Education.