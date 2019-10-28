Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New head welcomed

A DRINKS reception to welcome Shiplake College’s new headmaster was held on Monday.

Tyrone Howe has joined from Uppingham School in Rutland. He is a former rugby professional with Ulster who played 14 times for Ireland and was a member of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia in 2001.

Mr Howe praised the warm welcome he had received as he spoke in the college’s Great Hall.

Guests included Henley Mayor Ken Arlett and his wife Dorothy, members of Shiplake Parish Council and representatives from Shiplake Primary School.

He also thanked his predecessor Gregg Davies, who left at the end of the last academic year after 15 years to become education director at Bellevue Education.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33