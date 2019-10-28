Venue of excellence

PHYLLIS Court Club in Henley has achieved accreditation by the Venues of Excellence.

The private members’ club was assessed for the quality of facilities, which include five function rooms, fine dining restaurants, a fitness centre and 18 acres of land.

Venues of Excellence is a membership organisation that represents specialist venues at the top end of the meetings sector.

Members must meet and maintain standards across areas including facilities, staff, service, catering, environmental impact, customer support and health, hygiene and safety.

Caroline O’Connor, head of sales and marketing at the club, said: “We pride ourselves on delivering top-quality corporate events.”