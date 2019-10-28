School among best for pupils’ progress

GILLOTTS School in Henley is among the top 15 per cent of best-performing schools in England based on the progress that its students have made.

Department for Education performance tables shows pupils’ progress is “well above average”.

The school’s “progress 8” score is 0.58. This represents the fraction of a grade better, on average, across their GCSEs that each student has done than would have been expected based on their key stage 2 scores.

A score of 0.5 means students achieved on average half a grade better than would have been expected.

The figures are based on results in up to eight qualifications, including English, maths, the English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton said: “Over recent years, we have seen a marked and consistent improvement in results at Gillotts and we are delighted with this year’s results, which are the best ever in terms of student progress. These results confirm us as one of the consistently best-performing schools in Oxfordshire.

“This is a consequence of the commitment and hard work of the students and staff.

“I am very proud of all that the students have achieved and would also like to recognise all the support that students have received from their families.”

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed, but that pupils made less progress than others across England with similar results at the end of key stage 2

Langtree School in Woodcote received a score of 0.47, which is “above average”, while Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common, scored -0.17 and Icknield Community College in Watlington 0.07, both of which are “average”.