Monday, 28 October 2019

MP presents award to French town

JOHN HOWELL presented a European award to a town in France.

The Henley MP presented the Plaquette d’honneur to Suresnes, near Paris, on behalf of the Council of Europe, of which he is a member.

The award recognises towns and cities which have taken action to promote the council’s values of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Suresnes has helped its young people improve their citizenship by working with children in Haiti and striking partnerships with other communities, including Hackney in London.

Mr Howell gave a presentation speech in French in which he praised the opportunities which the young people had been offered.

