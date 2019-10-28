Beware of scammers

RESIDENTS are being urged not to give money to scammers in Henley claiming to be from a deafness charity.

Town councillor Donna Crook was approached by a girl as she left Boots in Bell Street on Tuesday.

When she asked to see the petition, the girl refused and ran off.

She took a photo of the girl and called police to report the incident.

Councillor Crook believes there is a group of distraction thieves asking people to sign a fake petition to pledge money for deaf people.

She said: “Whenever you ask them what they are doing or to look at the petition they just run off. This one girl got really angry with me.

“People need to be aware of what is happening. They will probably give money to these people thinking it is a genuine charity.

“The petition has a lot of names on it, but they could easily have done that themselves. They are distraction thieves and people need to be aware that it is a scam.”