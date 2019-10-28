Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Permit fee set to rise

THE cost of residents’ parking permits in Upper Market Place, Henley, could be increased by 10 per cent from April 1.

The town council’s town and community committee have recommended the rise, which would take the cost to £1,072 plus VAT.

Other recommendations include:

• An increase of three per cent for the Market Place and Red Lion Lawn seating licences.

• A five per cent increase in the rate for the monthly Duck Pond markets in Market Place.

The committee recommended that the cost of the Angel on the Bridge’s lease of Singers Park for a bin store remains at £1,000.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33