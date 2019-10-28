Permit fee set to rise

THE cost of residents’ parking permits in Upper Market Place, Henley, could be increased by 10 per cent from April 1.

The town council’s town and community committee have recommended the rise, which would take the cost to £1,072 plus VAT.

Other recommendations include:

• An increase of three per cent for the Market Place and Red Lion Lawn seating licences.

• A five per cent increase in the rate for the monthly Duck Pond markets in Market Place.

The committee recommended that the cost of the Angel on the Bridge’s lease of Singers Park for a bin store remains at £1,000.