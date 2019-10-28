New entrance

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
PLANS to modify a shopfront to create an access to flats in Bell Street, Henley, are set to be approved.
A new door will be installed in part of what is the front of Fat Face to access the two new flats on the upper floors.
The plans were supported by the town council’s planning committee. South Oxfordshire District Council will make a final decision.
28 October 2019
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
