Monday, 28 October 2019

New entrance

PLANS to modify a shopfront to create an access to flats in Bell Street, Henley, are set to be approved.

A new door will be installed in part of what is the front of Fat Face to access the two new flats on the upper floors. 

The plans were supported by the town council’s planning committee. South Oxfordshire District Council will make a final decision.

