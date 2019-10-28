New restaurant set to move into chain stores

PLANS by a French-style restaurant chain to open a branch in Henley have been supported by town councillors.

Côte Brasserie is seeking planning permission to convert the unit currently occupied by Monsoon and Accessorize on the corner of Hart Street and Bell Street.

The company wants a 20-year-long lease on the ground and first floor of the building.

The restaurant would be open from 8am to 11.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 10.30pm on Sundays and bank holidays. It would employ 30 full-time and 15 part-time staff.

The company’s planning application says: “The proposals will facilitate the use of a well-liked and renowned branded restaurant, which is becoming increasingly popular within town centres across the UK.

“It is noted that the proposed change of use will lead to extended opening hours compared to the existing use as a retail store.

“However, the shopfront does not open up and thus there will be limited noise spillage from the restaurant to the surrounding area.

“Notwithstanding this, staff will be available in order to make sure that customers leave quickly and quietly from the premises in order to reduce the risk of causing disturbance.”

Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended the plans are approved. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It is retained as businesses and I think the quality of Côte Restaurants will enhance the town.”

Councillor Will Hamilton asked for a condition to be added that no outdoor tables and seating would be allowed.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision on the application by November 22.

Monsoon’s head office did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the Hot Gossip coffee shop is set to move from Friday Street, where it had been for 12 years until closing in September, into the former Bohun Gallery, which closed in March.

Owner Lorraine Hillier, a town councillor, has applied to the district council for change of use consent.

She has signed a 10-year lease on the new premises and intends to live directly above the business.