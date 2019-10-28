Expert help

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
Monday, 28 October 2019
THREE new members have been appointed to Henley Town Council’s events sub-committee.
They are Frederick McDonald, of art galley Informality in Market Place, David Rodger Sharp Jewellers in Duke Street,and Jim Sneddon, of The Henley Boating Company.
28 October 2019
