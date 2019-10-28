Problem bin goes

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
Monday, 28 October 2019
A BIN in Henley that regularly overflows with waste is to be replaced.
When the bin on the corner of Reading Road and Upton Close is full, people leave bags beside it which can be ripped open by rats or foxes.
The town council’s town and community committee agreed to remove it and install a new covered bin next to the bus stop in Reading Road near Jewson.
Councillors believe this may prevent litter ending up in the hedge.
