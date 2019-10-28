Rowdy fined

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
A MAN from Henley has been given a community service order after admitting causing criminal damage.
James O’Fiera, 30, of Harpsden Road, also admitted using threatening or abusive words and behaviour during an incident at a house in Reading Road on September 10.
He was ordered to pay £150 compensation and to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months when he appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.
28 October 2019
More News:
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
POLL: Have your say