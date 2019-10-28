Rowdy fined

A MAN from Henley has been given a community service order after admitting causing criminal damage.

James O’Fiera, 30, of Harpsden Road, also admitted using threatening or abusive words and behaviour during an incident at a house in Reading Road on September 10.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation and to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months when he appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.