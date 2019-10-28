Ice cream seller set to move in

A NEW ice cream seller is set to operate by the river in Henley.

Paul Field, who runs Maurice’s Ice Cream, is expected to be granted a one-year licence by the town council to trade next to the slipway in New Street from April 1 next year.

In May, Pino and Felice Battista, who run Franca’s Ice Cream, said they found it was no longer viable to trade from the site, where they had operated for more than 35 years.

They installed the electricity supply that was damaged and subsequently isolated earlier this year.

The Battistas complained to the council that they were unable to use the area over the Easter holiday weekend, when the weather was unusually warm, due to the number of cars parked in the area.

The brothers, from High Wycombe, also said that the electricity box which powered the van had been hit by cars three times as there were no bollards to protect it.

The council is now seeking estimates to move the supply.

Mr Field, who lives in Earley, has been trading in Reading for more than 35 years and was named Mobiler of the Year at the Ice Cream Alliance Awards in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Battista family are set to continue selling ice cream from Mill Meadows for at least another five years.

The town council’s town and community committee has recommended renewing their licence until September 2024 at a cost of £2,000 per year plus VAT.