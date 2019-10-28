MP calls for common sense on Brexit deal

JOHN HOWELL says he hopes that the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal can still be approved.

The Henley MP wants an extension to the October 31 deadline of “a couple of days” in order to get the necessary legislation passed.

He was speaking after Boris Johnson hit the pause button when MPs backed his Withdrawal Agreement Bill but then voted against his timetable.

After the vote, EU council president Donald Tusk said he would recommend EU leaders backed an extension to the Brexit deadline.

Some believe that if this delay is granted, the Prime Minister might seek a general election in a bid to force the Bill through.

Mr Howell, who succeeded Mr Johnson as Henley MP in 2008, described the support for the Bill as “outstanding” and said he couldn’t understand why MPs hadn’t backed the timetable.

He said: “I wonder why some MPs are saying we need three to four weeks to examine the small number of changes to the agreement which has otherwise been debated three or four times.

“Anybody with a bit of common sense can see that the deal could be done with an extra couple of days, which would still take us past October 31, so we would need only a slight extension.

“I am ready for an election if one comes but I believe this can be sorted before then with a bit of common sense.

“I am quite happy with the deal as it is. It has fulfilled what I have asked for and provides certainty.

“The thing to do is bring back a proper timetabling plan motion to extend and get on with it.”