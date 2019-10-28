Local plan should go, says Mayor

THE Mayor of Henley says he sees no reason why a housing blueprint for South Oxfordshire can’t be withdrawn.

Ken Arlett, who chairs the town council’s planning and neighbourhood plan committees, said he believed the Liberal Democrat and Green coalition controlling South Oxfordshire District Council could scrap the Local Plan.

Members of the cabinet had recommended pulling the document devised by the previous Conservative administration in favour of writing a new plan, which would cost £2 million.

But Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told the council to halt discussions while he considers whether to take the matter out of the council’s hands as it risked the district losing out on tens of millions of pounds of government funding for infrastructure.

Council leader Sue Cooper called the minister’s move “unacceptable”.

Cllr Arlett, who is also a district councillor, told a neighbourhood plan committee meeting: “I would imagine, at the end of the day, if they wish to withdraw the plan, they could it. I don’t see any reason why not.”

Kester George, chairman of Harpsden Parish Council, said the district council should be far less “submissive” and challenge the central allocation of housing by the Government.

“It smacks to me of a Communist government,” he said. “The whole system is against our traditions and very unattractive.”

Patrick Fleming, of Greener Henley, added: “Oxfordshire is going to become a suburban county. We’re becoming an industrial estate, a science park with associated housing.”

Council chief executive Mark Stone has written to Mr Jenrick urging him to meet councillors.

He said: “This has implications for live planning applications and the delivery of much-needed housing and all other development.”