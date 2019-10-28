Glass rooftop extension plan dubbed ‘carbuncle’

PLANS for a glass rooftop extension and terrace at a riverside property in Henley have been criticised by town councillors.

David Beadle wants to build a single-storey glazed extension at his home in Thames Side.

But the town council’s planning committee has recommended that his application is refused consent.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “I think for an iconic frontage in Henley, it would look horrible to have a roof terrace.

“The glass roof would stick out of the top of the building. The views from that would be straight down into the almshouses by St Mary’s Church.

“In the words of Prince Charles, it is a carbuncle on a much-loved view in Henley.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said if the extension was done aesthetically he didn’t see how there could be a problem with it.

There were other roof terraces and balconies nearby, he said.

The trustees of the Henley Municipal Charities, who are responsible for the almhouses in Church Avenue, have objected on the grounds of lack of privacy.

Chairman Michael Forsdike said: “The plans and design and access statement show the all-glass living room to the rear of the property would have a 360-degree view, removing any element of privacy for neighbours.

“The glass living room extension is totally out of character and keeping with the surrounding architecture and extremely visible from the almshouses.”

Objector Simon Gentilli, from Fingest, said: “I think it would be a great shame to permit this extension and to spoil the beautiful Henley skyline with a ‘modern box’ which would appear extremely visible to all, especially from the river.”

Jill Haigh, of the Bosmore Park Estate at Fawley, said: “This particular building is viewed during Henley Royal Regatta and the Henley Festival.

“It would be lit up at night and very prominent. This can only encourage others to seek similar extensions.”

The design and access statement by Spratley & Partners says: “The massing and position of the proposed extension has been thoroughly considered.

“It is proposed that the scale and design of the extension will complement the existing site, building and its setting.”

A heritage statement said: “It is considered that the impact on the significance of the listed building arising from these minor alterations would be minimal.

“The potential impacts on the character of the roof and on views on to the listed building have been considered and the design of the roof terrace and associated room has sought to mitigate any harm through materials, position and height.”

Members agreed to recommended the application is refused on the grounds that the development would be unsympathetic and out of character in a conservation area and would overlook neighbours.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by November 20.

Meanwhile, plans to redevelop the former Henley Joinery workshop, storage buildings and yard have been refused by the district council.

Jamie Smith wanted to build two two-bedroom, semi-detached houses and a one-bedroom detached property in Farm Road after the business relocated to Newtown Road.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee supported his application but then had a change of heart and objected due to loss of commercial buildings as well as safety concerns over access.

Then last month it decided to back the plans again after Mr Smith agreed to reduce the height and footprint of one plot as well as alter the garden and parking areas and increase the rear garden depths at the other two plots.

Mr Smith told the committee that the houses would replace poor quality, redundant buildings and would be attractive with a traditional design. He said the site had unrestricted access and there would be a reduction in vehicle movements compared to now.

But the district council said the development would require the future occupiers of one of the plots and its visitors to use an existing means of vehicular access with “substandard” visibility on to Reading Road.

It added: “In addition, it has not been adequately demonstrated that delivery vehicles would be able to turn within the site to be able to exit in forward gear to prevent reversing manoeuvres through the narrow access on to the classified road within close proximity to a traffic light-controlled crossing.

“This would result in a more frequent use of the substandard access and an unacceptable impact on highway and pedestrian safety.”