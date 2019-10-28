Festival chief is so happy working next to the river

THE new chief executive of the Henley Festival will have the shortest commute to work of anyone on his team.

Nick Mattingley, who has been in post for two weeks, is currently building a 65ft wide beamed barge which he plans to moor on the river in Henley, just a stone’s throw from the festival’s offices at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows.

The boat, which will be named Sophia Jean after his grandmother, is being built by RLL Boats of Bristol and is due to be delivered in February.

This will mark a return to life on the river for the 49-year-old who for several years in the Nineties and Noughties lived on a barge on the Grand Union Canal.

Mr Mattingley currently lives in Farnham with his wife Johanna Green, a recruiter, and 12-year-old daughter Tessa.

He has worked in theatre production and operations and latterly as an events director, staging arena shows for thousands of spectators.

Born in Singapore to Donald Green, a navy diver known as “Jimmy”, and his wife Evelyn, the family moved to Denmead, near Portsmouth, when Nick was two.

He attended New Place School, near Whickham, Hants, West Hill Park School in Titchfield, Hants, and Seaford College near Petworth, West Sussex.

It was at New Place where he discovered his love of theatre.

Mr Mattingley recalls: “There was a school play and I was in raptures about it. I just thought ‘fantastic’ but I was looking more at the lights than the performance.”

At West Hill Park he played a gang member in the school’s production of Oliver! and at Seaford College he became stage and lighting manager at the age of 14.

As he was interested in agriculture and the outdoors, he had envisaged a career in land management and was set to go the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester.

However, his careers’ advisor and economics teacher at Seaford, Dennis Mattingley, advised him to take another path and pursue technical theatre and stage management.

It was a decision that would shape his life, so much so that he now uses his old teacher’s surname professionally. Mr Mattingley says: “It was a complete change in pretty much a week and I had to confess to my parents that I was going to try to enrol at Guildford School of Acting, Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance and the Bristol Old Vic. I was offered a place at all three but went to Guildford.”

When he was 18 he worked backstage at concerts at Ferneham Hall in Fareham to learn the ropes.

He was working the night Suzi Quatro performed and as she went on stage she gave him “a full-on smacker”.

He studied stage management at Guildford School of Acting and graduated with a diploma after two years.

Then in 1989 he joined the Mill at Sonning theatre as a technical assistant and stayed there for two years.

Mr Mattingley says: “It was a leg up definitely but I was probably keeping my options open at that point.”

He was then approached by Nick Brooke, who was on the acting course at Guildford at the same time as him, about joining the Baroque Theatre Company as its executive producer.

Its offices were in Regent Street under the name International Artists but in reality it was anything but glamorous.

Mr Mattingley explains: “We used to do the phone calls at night so there would be an answerphone and people would call us back because we couldn’t afford the calls.

“It was an ethical theatre. The shows were putting talented graduates into shows alongside star names.” Its first show was See How They Run at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury, directed by Wendy Toye, and it staged a different show each year, supported by a grant from theatre impresario Sir Cameron MacKintosh.

In 1993 he became Jim Davidson’s stage manager while still with International Artists and stayed with the comedian for three years.

Mr Mattingley recalls: “He didn’t ask what I knew but said, ‘when can you start?’ With Jim I did the ‘blue’ panto Sinderella so I lost my innocence very quickly!

“He was, and probably still is, generous to a fault. He wouldn’t let you pay for anything.

“I knew him when he was drunk and when he was sober and when he was sober he was even funnier.

“I utterly respected him and he taught me so much in terms of authenticity.”

Davidson also invested in Baroque and in an ill-fated touring production called Lunch Girls starring Sylvia Syms, Jan Harvey, Su Elliot and Gemma Craven.

Mr Mattingley says: “They managed to persuade us to put them all up in hotels so we didn’t make any money from the tour at all and Jim, sadly, didn’t get his money back and that was the end of our relationship.”

It was in 1994that Mr Mattingley sold his flat in Clapham and used the equity to purchase a narrow boat named Coco.

Now he admits it was an “ill-judged” decision as the boat suffered multiple burst pipes over the winter.

He sold the boat and then bought a 55ft wide beam vessel called Calis that he spotted moored next to Coco one day. He owned her for eight years and spent most of that time living on the water.

After parting ways with Davidson, Mr Mattingley worked on various productions with Steven Berkoff as manager and lighting designer.

These included a tour of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus in Edinburgh, Jerusalem and Tokyo and a seven-month worldwide one-man tour.

He says Berkoff was “very tough” and hard to satisfy, adding: “He was a consummate professional and wanted perfection in every single way.”

Mr Mattingley then spent two years as general manager of Tap Dogs, an Australian version of River Dance, before going to work on shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as working for magician Paul Bosco McEneaney.

“I did three shows,” he says. “I was doing practically everything — set design, lighting design, tour management. I was even driving the van.”

In 2001 he began pursuing another of his passions when he achieved his flying licence in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. He still flies light aircraft today.

He then got a job doing the production and lighting design for the Spanish Riding School of Vienna’s show at Wembley Arena and the Birmingham NEC.

In 2007 he was taken on by IMG on a freelance basis and joined the arts and entertainments division the following year as operations manager.

There he worked on projects including the Hampton Court Palace Music Festival, the English Heritage Picnic Concerts at Kenwood House and Audley End, annual concerts at Tatton Park, the ice rink at the Natural History Museum, London Bierfest and British Military Tournament with ABF the Soldiers’ Charity, for which he was the production

director.

The military tournament featured 500 troops and 220 horses and attracted crowds of up to 16,000.

“It was a really steep learning curve,” he says. “I just threw myself into it and, like events people do, you work really hard and the pay-off is when the audience are happy.”

He stayed there until the end of 2013 and then worked with Peter Phillips, the Queen’s grandson, to stage the Longines Global Champions on Horse Guards Parade.

In 2015 he was appointed shows director at the Royal Horticultural Society and was responsible for the flower shows at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, Chatsworth House, Hampton Court Palace and Tatton Park.

More recently, he worked for exhibition design company Enigma in Marlow before going freelance to stage a tri-services military event to be staged in Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Mr Mattingley says he jumped at the chance when the job of chief executive at the Henley Festival became available and he is keen to bring his creativity to the role.

He says: “Certainly I think with the first season it’s going to be watch and learn because there’s a reason for things being the way they are. There won’t be any big changes straight away.

“We have got to be careful about having the same format but it’s all availability related. We won’t be rigid. I think tastes change but you also need to move with those that are on the up.

“We’re going to play a lot more on the charity element and I think with that it’s appealing for artists who want to give back and we can make the festival a vehicle for that.”

Mr Mattingley is also relishing his chance to get back on the water.

He says: “I think I’m going to have the shortest commute of my team. It probably means I’m late every day though.

“I don’t think I need to do much more persuading to get my family to move to Henley, it’s down to Tessa’s schooling. The boat is big enough to have a family on it.

“But I think I may have to disguise the boat or I might have to have a telephone number for customer service.”