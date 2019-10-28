Community police officer isn’t worth it, says Deputy Mayor

THE Deputy Mayor of Henley says the town is not getting value for the money it pays towards a police community support officer.

Councillor David Eggleton said the officer was not committed to Henley and could be sent anywhere in the county to provide cover by Thames Valley Police.

Henley Town Council currently pays £17,200 to fund half the cost of a full-time PCSO specifically for Henley with the force paying the other half.

The funding was discussed at a meeting of the council’s town and community committee as it considered next year’s budget.

Cllr Eggleton said: “We’re not getting value for money because they are not committed to Henley — they could go anywhere in Oxfordshire.”

Councillor Michelle Thomas said she never saw a PCSO in town and that they should be policing the abuse of the loading bays by drivers.

Councillor Ian Reissmann added: “£17,000 is a fair amount of money and I think we should be entitled to ask what we’re getting for that, what the police officers do, how often are they in town and how often they are called away.

“These days the loading bays are pretty well full of people who are parking and not loading. I think we should invite them to explain what they think we get for that £17,200.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton said the council was also no longer receiving regular updates from the police.

“I would feel uncomfortable putting this level of money in without that kind of feedback continuing on a regular basis,” she added.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said parking enforcement was not a high priority for the police, adding: “You may not see them but they may be doing a lot of things you don’t see.”

Meanwhile, the council is set to increase the amount it spends on street cleaning from £11,000 to £20,000.

South Oxfordshire District Council conducts a sweep of Henley’s pavements once a year.

But last summer the town council paid about £5,000 for the area around Falaise Square and the town hall to be given a deeper clean. It also arranged for three deep cleans earlier this year ready for the start of the visitor season.

Helen Gaynor, of the Northfield End Residents’ Association, told the meeting: “I know many residents who share the view that the town’s pavements are quite disgusting — Bell Street, New Street and Hart Street in particular.”

She said the usual suspects were “vomit, fag ends, chewing gum” and garlic dip from takeaway pizzas used as “missiles”.

She said £11,000 for pavement cleaning for a prestigious town known worldwide was not enough.

“I really feel Henley needs to get its act together and get serious about its civic pride and its housekeeping and put its money where its mouth is,” she said. “Hanging baskets and planting shrub beds is just papering over the cracks.”

Cllr Hinton said: “I agree with you. We need deep cleaning, we need it more regularly and to spend more money but it’s not a town council responsibility, it’s a South Oxfordshire District Council responsibility.”

Cllr Eggleton said some businesses needed to follow the example of those shopkeepers who cleaned outside their premises.

“We shouldn’t have to keep paying for cleaning these things when other people are making it dirty,” he said.

He said some businesses made lots of money during the summer season and should do more to help.

Cllr Reissmann added: “Keeping the town clean and attractive is important. It is a district council responsibility but, like many responsibilities, we fill in the gap, both financially and with officer time, and do things that need to be done, whether it’s grass cutting, or the children’s centre, or the bus service where we find money.

“I do agree that we should find the money, despite the fact it’s not our responsibility. The town is something we want to look after and it is a good use of the town council’s money.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said the council should tell the district council to “pull their finger out”.

He added: “I would remind councillors that if you put £20,000 in a budget and spend it then we need to find some revenue-generating projects in order to fund it.”