Shops driven out by rents

LANDLORDS of Henley’s shops are causing more to close by increasing their rents, says the town manager.

Helen Barnett spoke out after the decision by the oldest independent jewellers to close next month.

D J King in Bell Street was established in 1982 but owner Samuel Buckett says he will not be renewing the lease when it expires after his landlord proposed to increase his rent of almost £10,000 a year by 50 per cent.

Mr Buckett, 26, who bought the business four-and-a-half years ago and runs the shop with his fiancée Sophie Morgan, says a lack of footfall and the prospect of the higher rent meant it was impossible to continue.

His last day of trading will be November 30 when the eight-year lease expires. Mr Buckett said: “I am gutted. I don’t want to close down but I have done four-and-a-half years of just getting by, pretty much.

“It is a financial decision. People assume that just because you work in a jewellers that you must be doing well but I have not taken a proper wage out of this place.

“I have barely been able to cover the cost of my car insurance and I drive around in a £200 car.”

Mr Buckett, who bought the business after the death of the previous owner David Lendon, said: “I have always wanted it to be known as the shop that would help anyone and we have definitely got that reputation.

“If something is broken and it is worth fixing, I will do my best to fix it. A lot of shops try to tell customers they need to buy things from new and they will then come to me and realise it is a five-minute repair.”

Ms Barnett said: “I am not surprised. At the moment there are a few landlords who are trying to take advantage of when leases expire by trying to up their rent and this is causing some of the retailers a big issue.

“We have a great combination of local and national businesses in Henley and we want to keep it that way, so the landlords need to keep their rents down, particularly in this current retail climate.

“They need to be careful they do not price themselves out of the market. It is the reason why most of the other shops are closing recently.

“We all need to work together to make sure we are a vibrant town moving forward.”

The closure of DJ King is the latest in a series that has included the Mezo restaurant in Market Place, furniture shop Sharps in Bell Street, Galaxy Nails in Duke Street and women’s fashion outlet Phase Eight in Hart Street.

They will be followed in the next few months by the record store In the Groove in Reading Road and the Daisy Boutique in Friday Street.

Ms Barnett said: “Retail is struggling. We punch above our weight because we have built a global brand with the regatta and the festival but we have to make sure we have the right balance.

“We don’t want to have empty units and we want to make sure we have a good mixture of independent and national retailers.

“It is sad to see any business leave the town, especially when they are forced out by rising costs.

“That has been a great business for the town and we need to concentrate our efforts on areas where they struggle with footfall, being on the periphery of the town centre.”

Mr Buckett was godson to Mr Lendon, who taught him how to do repairs when he started as an assistant. He said: “I started out as a coffee boy. I would run errands to help out. I started at the bottom of the ladder.

“David started bringing the jewellery out to the back room so that I could polish everything. That is how I got to learn about the various items and then a year later I was given the keys to all the cabinets.

“It was certainly a significant moment to be given your first set of keys and be taking items worth thousands of pounds out of the cabinets.”

Mr Lendon had been in the jewellery trade for 52 years when he retired in 2014.

In 2017, the business received a letter of commendation from John Howell MP after Mr Buckett helped to recover hundreds of pounds worth of jewellery that had been stolen from a Henley resident.

Mr Buckett added: “I don’t know what I will do after we close. I don’t think I could work for another jeweller. I would worry they would not uphold the same standards that I have set.

“I would like to say a big thank-you to all our customers for their support over the years. We are going to miss being here.

“It is starting to sink in that we are five weeks away from closing and this is going to happen.”

DP Pensions Ltd, to whom Mr Buckett pays rent, said it could not comment.