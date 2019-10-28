20mph limit due to start by December

A SPEED limit of 20mph should be rolled out in Henley town centre before the end of the year.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents the town on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, says the change should be introduced by early December.

The new limit will apply to all streets in the town centre, which currently have a 30mph limit, plus King’s Road, Hop Gardens, Deanfield Avenue, Gravel Hill and parts of Reading Road, Greys Road and Northfield End.

The highways authority will also introduce a 40mph speed limit on Fair Mile between the end of the 30mph zone in Northfield End and near the junction with Lambridge Wood Road.

An order introducing both restrictions was passed by the county council in September last year but there were numerous delays implementing it due to cost.

Cllr Gawrysiak said the council’s officers had struggled to allocate enough time to the project because of staff shortages.

The 20mph zone will cost up to £18,000, which includes new illuminated signs at the approaches to the restricted area. Half of this will be paid by the town council.

The council came up with the idea to help reduce air pollution and to make the town centre more pedestrian-friendly.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “This has taken longer than I had hoped but the important thing is that it is finally coming and will make the environment around the town much more pleasant for pedestrians.

“The other aim was to reduce air pollution and it should achieve this as vehicles travelling at slower speeds burn far less fuel.”