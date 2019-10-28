I’ve been interrogated by Idi Amin’s henchmen, almost blown up by the IRA and shot at from a helicopter but I loved every moment of being a news photographer

BEING shot at from a helicopter, interrogated by Idi Amin’s special forces and almost blown up by the IRA was all in a day’s work for John Downing.

He was a photographer for the Daily Express for 40 years and visited more than 100 countries to chronicle wars, natural disasters and other crises.

Now the 79-year-old is to publish a book featuring highlights from his award-winning career.

Mr Downing, who lives in Reading Road, Henley, with his wife Anita D’Attellis, put the book together with help from three former Fleet Street colleagues after being diagnosed with terminal cancer last Christmas.

The 192-page volume, called John Downing: Legacy, will be launched in London on Thursday.

It will feature more than 200 photographs from some of his biggest stories, having been compiled from his own collection and the Getty image library, which holds the copyright for many of the Express’s old pictures and donated them free of charge.

Mr Downing, who was made an MBE for services to journalism in 1992, says he enjoyed the process as it reminded him how lucky he was to work in the profession.

He was born in South Wales and moved to London aged eight when his father accepted a new job as a teacher.

When he was 13, he took up photography after being entranced by a friend’s older brother developing pictures in his bathroom.

He asked his parents for a camera and they bought him one as a Christmas present. He then took photos for his school magazine.

Two years later, he resolved to pursue photography professionally after watching a group of press photographers in action.

He had gone to Paddington station in London with his father to collect an uncle who had been caught up in a derailment near Didcot in which 11 people died. The survivors were ferried to the capital on another train and greeted on arrival by the press pack.

Mr Downing recalls: “I was so excited by the whole atmosphere. It was night-time, everything was lit up and the press were there with all their cameras flashing.

“It was absolutely bustling and I just loved it. That sold it to me as far as newspapers were concerned.”

He left school at 16 to undertake a five-year apprenticeship with the Daily Mail, whose offices were then in Fleet Street. He mostly did chores in the darkroom while studying at college once a week but was sometimes given less important assignments such as football matches or theatre performances.

He photographed Rudolf Nureyev’s first performance in Britain at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane.

“There was never too much pressure as they weren’t hugely interested in those jobs but it was tremendous experience,” says Mr Downing.

“The most striking thing about the darkroom was dealing with all the chemicals. We cleaned the drums with hydrochloric acid, which they’d never allow today but we thought it was terribly exciting with all the steam coming off.

“At college I was always a top student for practical assignments and among the worst at theory. I just wanted to get out and do it.”

The Mail didn’t offer him a job so he accepted a freelance post at the Express across the street, where the paper was still printed every night.

Mr Downing says: “That was part of the thrill. As a freelancer, we only did night shifts so you’d see the delivery vans heading off and feel proud to know your photos were in there.”

Initially he covered events at Downing Street and the Old Bailey as well as breaking news stories but the real “badge of success” was getting a foreign assignment.

Mr Downing explains: “Because it was so expensive to send someone abroad, they saw it as a real investment so you had to be pretty good.

“I was quite clever because I ensured I had all the injections that you needed to travel anywhere in the world at short notice. I was like a human pin cushion.”

He got his break in 1971 when East Pakistan launched a war of independence that led to it becoming Bangladesh.

None of his colleagues was vaccinated for cholera and the jab took three days to work so he was the only candidate.

He was sent out for just four days before being replaced but during this time he took photos in refugee camps which won international awards.

“That was all part of being accepted,” says Mr Downing. “Fortunately, they had a very experienced Far East reporter who pointed me in the right direction, although I didn’t see any fighting.

“I was young and confident enough to want to cross the border to look for it but my colleague was wiser. He explained I could get shot.

“It was tremendously exciting to have pictures published with a byline. People were congratulating me and I thought, ‘maybe I can do this’.”

The following year he was sent to Kampala, the capital of Uganda, after Idi Amin, the country’s president, summarily exiled all citizens of Asian descent following a nationalist coup.

About a week after Mr Downing arrived, an increasingly paranoid Amin declared that all Europeans visiting the country were spies and began rounding up journalists.

The Express reporter was arrested but Mr Downing was overlooked. A replacement reporter was sent out who dictated copy back to London from the phone in Mr Downing’s hotel room, which was bugged.

Mr Downing was arrested at the hotel by four members of Amin’s special branch, who arrived in the dead of night wearing dark glasses.

They searched his room for news reports or photos, which he had already discarded, then handcuffed him and bundled him into a waiting car.

Mr Downing recalls: “It was quite farcical as they’d left their guns on the seat and I’m sure I could have made a dramatic escape if I was some kind of James Bond figure.

“However, since I clearly wasn’t, I just politely picked them up and handed them over so that I could make room to sit down.”

Mr Downing was interrogated at the city’s central police station for two days.

On one occasion, proceedings were interrupted by a noise outside which transpired to be a shootout between Amin’s forces and dissident Asians.

He says: “A soldier wandered over in the midst of all this chaos and asked what I was doing in the country. I said I was just a photographer doing my job and he said he’d talk to his colonel about it.

“To be honest, I would rather have taken my chances with the Ugandan police as they weren’t too bad but the army were really dangerous and out of control.

“They were stripping people, stealing their belongings and doing really terrible things. Anyway, this colonel came over and was clearly high on something as his eyes were heavily bloodshot.

“He pushed his pistol to my temple and slammed my head down on the table, asking ‘why are you spying on us?’

“It occurred to me that I could sneeze at any time and that would be it, but I stayed calm and denied it and he seemed to accept it.

Mr Downing still had his camera as his bag hadn’t been searched so he was able to sneak some exclusive shots inside the police station. He said: “By now I was being treated very well by the office because this was a big exclusive.

“I’ve met journalists who always wanted to go to war but hated it in reality as it was too frightening. You’re never forced to go — it’s only if you can handle it and it seems I could.”

Mr Downing’s other early assignments included the tail end of the Vietnam War in 1973, when he chronicled daily life in Saigon.

He would visit the offices of the Reuters news agency to fax his images back to London then race back to his hotel before the 10pm curfew.

He says: “The war was almost over so you couldn’t just hop on a helicopter and head up to the front. You had to drive everywhere and there wasn’t much action.

“It was very exciting but the queues at Reuters were so bad that you risked breaking the curfew.

“There were American and South Vietnamese troops driving round in Jeeps to pick people up after hours. You’d be threatened with prison but for a few hundred dollars they’d drive you back to your hotel.”

Mr Downing was the only photographer inside the Grand Hotel in Brighton when the IRA bombed it during the 1984 Conservative Party conference.

He had covered a ball the previous night before Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was due to address the conference and planned to stay in the hotel bar until it closed at 3am.

At 2.54am a device went off in a fifth-floor bedroom, killing five people, including MP Sir Anthony Berry.

Mr Downing recalls: “The bar was the place to be because, if you got lucky, that was where people would shoot their mouths off.

“I was chatting to this couple when there was an explosion which I immediately recognised as a bomb, although I thought it was a car bomb outside. I shouted at them to get down but the woman was frozen in shock so I dragged her to the ground because I thought the windows could shatter and seriously harm her.

“The alarm went off and the room quickly filled with dust, then security arrived to escort us out.

“I managed to fire off two shots into the dark before we were evacuated.”

He ran outside to find what he presumed was the car bomb and instead encountered an injured police officer and members of the public.

He then followed a detective around the corner and saw Mrs Thatcher, who was uninjured, making her way down the fire escape and into a car.

Mr Downing said: “She was perfectly calm — in fact, she was going quite slowly and the officers accompanying her were trying to hurry her along.

“She put her suitcase in the boot and got in, then the car shot off past me at what felt like 200mph. In that moment I managed to get one shot through the window which paid off.

“I ran straight to another hotel and asked to use their payphone because the paper went to press at about 3am.

“I was just in time. We got the exclusive. The photos didn’t appear until the following day but that didn’t matter because the story was so big.

“Having been in warzones, it doesn’t make you any less scared when the unexpected happens but it focuses the mind.

“Rather than being affected by fear, you think ‘something’s happened, act like a photographer’.

“Your first instinct is still saving your life but the instinct to take a picture is strong.”

During the early Eighties, Mr Downing accompanied several guerrilla movements, including the Afghan mujahideen, who were Islamist fighters resisting their country’s occupation by the Soviet Union.

He also spent time in Nicaragua with the “contras”, a US-backed group who opposed the country’s Sandinista regime.

Mr Downing said: “Nearly all these organisations have representatives in London.

“You have to nose about until you find someone who’s willing to speak because they want publicity for their cause.

“You’ve got to go through various checks and security measures because they’re aware of the risk that they’re being set up.

“I first went to Afghanistan on the Russian side but that was far too controlled and I didn’t get much at all.

“The other two times I crossed illegally from Pakistan with help from locals. We went through mountains and other isolated routes and there weren’t any fences, checkpoints or obvious signs of a border. It was just a case of ‘right, we’re there now’.

“It was a long, hard walk and incredibly hot. We’d start at 4am and keep going until midday, when the heat was at its worst, then start again after resting.

“We weren’t used to doing such high mileage and trying to do anything afterwards was physically draining.

“You’d see crazy things like a man giving a cigarette to a four-year-old girl but it took incredible strength to grab your camera and take a shot.” The mujahideen were co-operative despite their religious fanaticism. Mr Downing says: “They have certain beliefs but you’ve got things they want so there’s always room to bargain. I brought a Polaroid camera and they’d never seen anything like it.

“I gave them a print of themselves and immediately had them guarding me night and day. You could also trade sweets, cigarettes and things like that.

“We were always trying to reach the front line but it kept moving.

“One day they planned to strike this Russian fort so we walked there and the leader said, ‘now we warn them that we are raiding tomorrow.’

“I queried that and he said it was the right thing to do. It was very honourable but, of course, the Russians packed up and left so there was no fighting. They were afraid of them because they’re a very fierce people — and very photogenic.”

Mr Downing’s closest brush with death came a few years later when he and a group of contras were crossing from Nicaragua to Costa Rica in a dugout canoe.

Two government helicopters appeared and opened fire on them so they dashed for the river bank and scattered into the

rainforest.

“It was bloody close,” he said. “If it had appeared 30 seconds earlier, it would have been ‘goodbye’ but we just made it into a creek, spread out and ran into the jungle.

“You could hear the bullets tearing through the leaves and we were hiding under tree cover while hoping for the best.

“The contras were daft buggers and started shooting back, which gave away their position so I stayed well away from them.

“I was out there for two weeks but didn’t see much fighting because the front line was moving away as fast as we could follow it.

“It was amazing to see how these guerrilla movements live and the hardship they go through for their beliefs.” In 1987, a year after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in what is now Ukraine, Mr Downing was among the first British journalists to tour the irradiated zone under official supervision.

His party visited Pripyat, the abandoned city nearest the site, and a nursery which cared for children who were suffering from the side effects.

He was shocked to see the power plant’s other three reactors were still staffed and running normally. They would remain so until the plant closed in 2000.

Mr Downing said: “When we reached the ‘dead zone’ we had to get into a ‘dirty’ car which was used exclusively to drive around in that area.

“They weren’t keen on me doing much and I felt a little bit hassled. On one occasion I went to step back into some long grass and a government official quickly stopped me.

“I don’t think it was very safe at that stage and even they weren’t sure how high the radiation levels were. They said they’d replaced the soil but no one could be sure.

“It was upsetting to see the sick children, although the Government was very keen to play the situation down so you never knew whether you were seeing the worst cases or not.

“That said, I’ve seen refugee children wandering around without food or drink with nowhere to go and nobody to care for them.”

Mr Downing said he always kept a professional distance from upsetting subjects. “There’s a defence in the camera because at the time you’re thinking about exposure and composition,” he says.

“It gets to you when you’re looking at the prints afterwards — you realise how awfully sad some of these situations are.

“One shot that sticks out was taken during the Bangladesh war.

“We’d joined a group of nurses who were setting up a makeshift hospital and we helped them put canvas around the sides. The first patient to arrive was a father with his ill son and the next morning we returned to find the child had died. Nobody was expecting that and it hit us pretty hard.”

Mr Downing, who was promoted to chief photographer in 1985, also witnessed conflicts in Rhodesia, Beirut, Iraq, Somalia, Rwanda, Croatia and Bosnia.

He covered an earthquake in Mexico City in 1985 which killed more than 5,000 people and hitch-hiked on Central America’s “road of death”, so called because of its high accident rate.

He also shot celebrities and dignitaries including Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Raquel Welch, Diana, Princess of Wales and Sophia Loren. The Beatles posed for him at the launch of their 1967 album Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Between 1977 and 1989, Mr Downing was named British press photographer of the year seven times and he holds more than a dozen other accolades.

He left the Express in 2001 and continued working part-time for the Sunday Telegraph before retiring in 2005.

In 2011, he was awarded an honorary fellowship of the Royal Photographic Society.

Mr Downing says: “It wasn’t all about jumping on a plane and running off to have fun.

“You had to do all the routine jobs as well and there was lots of standing in the rain in London. In fact, my final job was taking a photo of six bottles of shampoo for the fashion department.

“The overseas work was the highlight but there was a lot of stuff in between.”

After his cancer diagnosis, his friends suggested publishing a book of his photographs and launched a crowd-funding campaign which has now reached about £30,000.

Mr Downing says: “I don’t have much of a personal collection and the Express has sold its library so a lot of my photos are lost forever.

“ I kept a few prints from time to time for when I was entering competitions, although I don’t have matching dates, times or captions. Luckily, Getty had some of the photos and generously let me have them. They’ve been really good at digging out shots I thought I’d never see again.

“The world has changed so much. I was once sent to Mexico to cover an earthquake but now I wouldn’t even reach the airport before the first photos were emailed in from overseas.

“I was using digital cameras towards the end but it took away the excitement of running back to the darkroom — you just upload your photos and go to the next job.

“I miss the atmosphere we had at the office. There’d be people rushing around with coffee cups, the clacking of typewriters and the ticker tape machine going crazy in the background.

“You really felt you were at the heart of something and you could do a lot of good.

“We raised a lot of money through various campaigns and I always gave photographs away to good causes.

“I keep looking back and thinking what a good time I had. There may have been quiet periods but I had a lot of fun and the camaraderie with my colleagues was incredible.

“The thing I’m most proud of is that newspapers used to be people’s main source of information and as a photographer you got to be the eyes of the reader.”

• John Downing: Legacy, published by Bluecoat Press (£25) and will be available from

