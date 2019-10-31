Mayor attends launch of charity card shop

THE Mayor of Henley helped launch a Christmas charity appeal.

Ken Arlett attended the opening of the Cards for Good Causes shop at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, where it will be until December 17, staffed by about 30 volunteers.

He purchased a set of Help for Heroes cards because his son Dan is a squadron leader in the Royal Air Force. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Cards for Good Causes appeal, which in the last decade has raised more than £40 million for at least 50 charities, inclduing Macmillan Cancer Support, the British Heart Foundation, Age UK and the British Red Cross.

Hild Moss, of Bell Street, Henley, has been volunteering at the shop for more than 10 years said: “A lot of people feel very strongly about buying cards from a particular charity because they have a personal connection to them.

“Last year we made more than £30,000 from the Henley appeal.”

As well as cards, visitors can buy calendars, wrapping paper, tea towels, candles and seasonal gifts.