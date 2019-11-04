Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Henley Quakers

NICK GEORGES will give a presentation called “Eye witness stories from the West Bank and Israel” to the Henley Quakers on Tuesday, November 12.

Mr Georges, who recently returned from the area, will show his slides and share his experiences as a human rights monitor on the ecumenical accompaniment programme run by the World Council of Churches.

Human rights monitors are trained volunteers from all around the world who serve for three months in Palestine and Israel.

Their task is to witness life under occupation, accompany people in danger and support both Palestinians and Israelis who are pursuing a just peace.

Mr Georges will speak at the Henley Meeting House in Northfield End, starting at 7pm. Admission is free and all are welcome.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33