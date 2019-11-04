NICK GEORGES will give a presentation called “Eye witness stories from the West Bank and Israel” to the Henley Quakers on Tuesday, November 12.

Mr Georges, who recently returned from the area, will show his slides and share his experiences as a human rights monitor on the ecumenical accompaniment programme run by the World Council of Churches.

Human rights monitors are trained volunteers from all around the world who serve for three months in Palestine and Israel.

Their task is to witness life under occupation, accompany people in danger and support both Palestinians and Israelis who are pursuing a just peace.

Mr Georges will speak at the Henley Meeting House in Northfield End, starting at 7pm. Admission is free and all are welcome.