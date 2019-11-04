Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Runners pass baton

A RELAY baton will be passed to the weekly Henley parkrun event tomorrow (Saturday).

The handover will be made by Sue Russell and her son Sonny, who have travelled from the Tees Barrage parkrun in Stockton-on-Tees.

Leeds Building Society has given 15 gold batons to different parkruns as part of its Big Community Relay initiative. Runners are travelling around the country to pass them on.

Each baton has been fitted with a unique GPS location transmitter so there is a record of where it has travelled.

The Henley group will keep the baton until next Saturday when it will be passed on to another parkrun.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33