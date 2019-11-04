Runners pass baton

A RELAY baton will be passed to the weekly Henley parkrun event tomorrow (Saturday).

The handover will be made by Sue Russell and her son Sonny, who have travelled from the Tees Barrage parkrun in Stockton-on-Tees.

Leeds Building Society has given 15 gold batons to different parkruns as part of its Big Community Relay initiative. Runners are travelling around the country to pass them on.

Each baton has been fitted with a unique GPS location transmitter so there is a record of where it has travelled.

The Henley group will keep the baton until next Saturday when it will be passed on to another parkrun.