Lily the giant duck helps raise £10,500 for RNLI

A GIANT inflatable duck that has been touring the River Thames has helped raised more than £10,500 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Timothy Dodd-Wilson and Ros Fernley have been travelling on a home-made raft powered by a small motor with a cabin resembling a garden shed towing the 14ft high yellow duck known as Lily.

The adventure finished when fireworks were let off from the craft outside the Angel on the Bridge pub in Henley. Lily was illuminated and apparently breathing fire.

Mr Dodd-Wilson said: “There were a few spectators and surprised people crossing the bridge.

RNLI volunteers Norman and Sally Daniells collected money on the river bank.

The next day Lily was due to act as the turning marker for the Henley Dragons’ winter series race but the event was postponed because of high river level.

Mr Dodd-Wilson, from Woking, chose to support the RNLI because he witnessed the Penlee lifeboat disaster in December 1981 in which the crew of the lifeboat were lost while attempting to rescue the crew and passengers on board a coaster stranded off the coast of Cornwall in a storm.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bigducksbigadventure