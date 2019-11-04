Remembrance tractor run

THE Remembrance Day tractor run from f Kidmore End to Stonor will be held on Sunday, November 10.

The 11th annual event, which is organised by the South Oxfordshire Tractor Society, will start at the New Inn at 9am.

The tractors will have trailers to carry people and will stop en route for a two-minute silence.

They will visit White Pond Farm, owned by Simon and Lindy Stracey, for lunch before returning.