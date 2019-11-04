Scary sisters star at spooktacular

TWO sisters dressed as Maleficent and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas won the children’s fancy dress competition at this year’s Sue Ryder “spooktacular” fireworks display.

Scores of families braved steady rain and the cold to enjoy the 27th annual show and bonfire in the grounds of Joyce Grove in Nettlebed on Saturday night.

Ines Luis, eight, from Caversham, won the category for older children as Sally while her sister Esme, four, was joint winner of the category for younger children along with 23-month-old Olivia Messenger, from Winnersh.

Last year, Ines won the category for older children when she came dressed as a headless bride.

The girls’ mother Federica, who made their outfits, said: “The girls love coming along and Halloween is probably their favourite time of year.

“Sue Ryder is a brilliant cause. We have had family members who had cancer so we want to support the hospice.” Other children in the competition were dressed as witches, skeletons, clowns and bats. It took more than an hour to get the huge bonfire fully lit because of the damp conditions and the fireworks were delayed by about 15 minutes in order to let the flames die down.

Many visitors sheltered under umbrellas or in the marquees before the fireworks display.

The rain stopped before MC Colin Whitehead led a countdown from 10 to the start of the 15-minute display, which featured 3,500 fireworks and was set to music. Other attractions included a sweet and cake stall, tombolas and a hog roast.

The Rotary Club of Reading Abbey sold soup and sausages and the Angel on the Bridge pub in Henley ran a bar.

There was a children’s carousel ride, a coconut shy and splat the rat game as well as Christmas decorations and knitwear for sale. Gemma Wise, the charity’s community fund-raising manager, said: “It was a damp night but it was wonderful to see so much support from the local community.

“We seemed to have a good amount of people.

“They went pretty quickly after it had finished but there were ‘ooohs’ and ‘aaahs’ and utter amazement and we had some lovely comments on social media. It’s an opportunity for people to support what we do and, if they are not aware, to find out a little bit more.”

She thanked Illusion Fireworks, of Wallingford, for putting on the display in difficult conditions.

Mrs Wise said: “They had been on site from about 9am getting everything ready and they kept the crowd informed and explained everything.”

The event, which is the charity’s second largest fundraising event of the year after the Women of Achievement Awards, raised £10,326.

Mrs Wise said: “We do receive some statutory funding but we do need about 80 per cent of the rest of our funding to come from the local community to support us.

“It’s hugely important with our services expanding and covering a wider area and offering people more choice in how they have their healthcare.”