OAPs’ party

THE Mayor of Henley’s annual Christmas party for the over-65s will be held on Tuesday, December 3.

Councillor Ken Arlett is inviting residents to join him in the Queen Elizabeth II hall at the town hall from noon to 3pm.

The guests will be served lunch and there will be entertainment, including a raffle and bingo.

To book a place, call the Henley Information Centre on (01491) 576982.