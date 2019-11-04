Laurie and Priestley

SOPHIE LAURIE and Jake Priestley were married at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hambleden on Saturday, October 5.

The bride is the daughter of Peter and Mary Laurie, from Henley, and the groom is the son of Rose Priestley, from Hathersage in

Derbyshire.

The bride, who was given away by her father, wore a custom-made satin and lace ivory wedding gown with lace veil designed by Natalie Holmes, from Watlington.

The bridesmaids were Olivia Myles-Till and Amelia Macdonald, old friends from Rupert House School in Henley, and Faye Priestley, the groom’s sister.

Other guests included classmates and Sophie’s friends from both Cranford House School in Moulsford and St Mary’s School, Wantage, and the Hon Alexandra Smith, granddaughter of Lady Hambleden, a close friend of the bride.

The flowers were provided by Sue Bailey West.

The reception was held in the grounds of Stonor Park to where the guests were transported in two vintage red double-decker buses.

The guests enjoyed a delicious selection of food and cocktails. Each guest had a mini bottle of jasmine-infused vodka.

The couple, who are both 30, met through friends in Oxfordshire. Sophie used to work for watchmaker Bremont in Henley and Jake works for a hedge fund in London.