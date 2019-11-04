Monday, 04 November 2019

Grotto opens

FATHER Christmas will be in his grotto at Toad Hall garden centre near Henley every weekend from November 30 until December 22.

The grotto will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays and from 10.30am to 4pm on Sundays.

Tickets cost £7 per child with half going to charities chosen by Henley Lions Club, which organises the grotto. This year they are First Days Children’s Charity, near Hurst, and the Footsteps Foundation in Dorchester.

