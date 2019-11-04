ENTRIES are now open for the Henley Mayor’s Christmas card competition. Councillor Ken Arlett has chosen a theme of “A Christmas feast in Henley”, which should be represented in all submissions.

Entries should be original, creative and colourful, be on A5 paper and not use glitter or any protruding items. They should include the child’s name, age, phone number, school and address on the reverse.

The winner will have their design printed on the Mayor’s official Christmas card by Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard.

They will also be invited to switch on the lights on the large Christmas tree at the Christmas Festival on the evening of Friday, November 29 and will also win a family ticket to the Kenton Theatre pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

Entrants must be aged five to 11 and either live or go to school in Henley. Entries must be submitted to the town hall by 4pm next Friday (November 8).