Monday, 04 November 2019

Search is continuing

THE search for a missing Henley woman continues.

Police said there had been no developments in the case of Hannah Gibbs, 37, who went missing on October 13.

Specialist diving officers have been searching the River Thames, where several of her belongings were found, with help from volunteers including Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue and Henley Deputy Mayor David Eggleton.

Miss Gibbs left home in Gainsborough Road, where she lives with her mother Gay Lawless and son Joshua, 20, at 7.15pm.

She was last seen in Station Road wearing a black puffer jacker with fur-lined hood, blue jeans and white and pink Adidas trainers and carrying a black shoulder bag.

The bag was found on the pontoon at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows the next day and the coat was discovered at Hambleden Lock.

Her family have urged her to return or make contact.

