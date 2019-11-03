100-year-old who does an hour’s exercise every day

A WOMAN who exercises for an hour every day has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Ivy Cook, who lives at the Bowling Court retirement complex off Fair Mile in Henley, marked the occasion on Friday with a party attended by dozens of fellow residents.

She was presented with a traditional Norwegian fruit and cream sponge cake made by her neighbour Ida Meijel and several birthday cards, including one made of chocolate with a congratulatory message written in icing.

The guests enjoyed cakes and sandwiches which they had made themselves and were served glasses of sparkling wine before Mrs Cook’s friend June Grindley led a toast and a round of cheers.

Mrs Cook’s daughter Lindsay, 67, from Cambridgeshire, also attended and was joined at a family party on Sunday by her mother’s grandchildren Clare, Victoria and Alexander Graham, who live in Henley. They are the daughters and son of Mrs Cook’s other daughter Patricia, who died two years ago, aged 71. Mrs Cook, who is originally from Battersea, moved to Bowling Court from Wiltshire with her husband Francis in 2004.

The couple had always enjoyed an active lifestyle and continued to walk into town most days or around footpaths in the area.

Mrs Cook was widowed in 2012 but kept up the walking and can still travel moderate distances using a frame despite having had both her knees replaced in 2014.

Mrs Cook, who has never smoked or drunk alcohol, also uses a pedal exerciser similar to those found on an exercise bike for an hour every day.

Although she has limited hearing, she remains mentally alert and regularly socialises and takes part in trips and activities with neighbours.

At least one of her grandchildren visits her every Sunday for a shopping trip to Waitrose or lunch in the town centre. Mrs Cook left school when she was 15 and enrolled on an apprenticeship programme as a dressmaker, which remained her occupation for most of her life.

In 1939 she met her husband, an engineer who during the war was deployed to Rhodesia to maintain Tiger Moth training biplanes for the Royal Air Force while she made parachutes and hospital tents for the army.

They were married in 1946 and moved around the country many times for Mr Cook’s work before settling in Henley to be nearer Patricia and their grandchildren.

Mrs Cook, whose birthday fell the day before the party, also received a card from the Queen and a telegram from Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey.

Her daughter said: “My mother and father always took part in activities here and she is still fairly active. Her balance isn’t good but she does an hour’s exercise without fail every day, which is why she recovered so quickly from her operation as she’s very fit for her age.

“I don’t know for certain what her secret is but her mother made it to 102 so I suppose it’s a combination of wartime austerity and good genes. She would always walk for miles wherever she lived.

“As long as she can keep a fairly structured routine, she’s still very ‘with it’ and will watch the news every day. She’s very focused on her family and loves doing things with the grandchildren.

“She loves living at Bowling Court because we can check on her through a remote camera, which means she doesn’t have to go into a care home. She would absolutely hate that as she fiercely values her independence.”

Mrs Grindley said: “I’ve known Ivy since I moved here six years ago and think she’s a wonderful lady. She’s very determined to look after herself and I think that’s why she’s reached this age in such great health.

“She comes along to most of our activities and will join in with whatever she’s able to. We’re all very proud as she’s an example to us all.”