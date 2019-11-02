River body believed to be missing Henley woman

A BODY found in the River Thames near Marlow is believed to be that of missing Henley woman Hannah Gibbs.

She was pulled from the river early yesterday evening and although she is yet to be formally identified, police say they have notified Miss Gibbs’ family and are giving support.

The 37-year-old went missing after leaving her home in Gainsborough Road, where her mother Gay Lawless and grown-up son Joshua also live, at 7.15pm on October 13.

Miss Gibbs, a former teacher and bar manager at the Wee Waif in Charvil, was last seen on CCTV in Station Road about half an hour later.

The following day, her shoulder bag and mobile phone were found on the pontoon at the River & Rowing Museum on Mill Meadows and her coat turned up further downstream at Hambleden Lock.

Specialist police dive teams and volunteers including Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue and Henley deputy Mayor David Eggleton, her neighbour, searched for her almost daily when river conditions allowed.