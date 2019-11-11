Boy, 12, celebrates award for courage with Halloween party

A BOY who has beaten cancer twice enjoyed a Halloween party with family and friends — days after winning a courage award.

Charlie Ilsley, 12, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, was joined by about 60 people at the disco event at Reading Golf Club on Saturday.

They came dressed as witches, zombies and Dracula while he impersonated Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The evening raised almost £400 towards the cost of his immunotherapy treatment to help stop the disease returning, which he is having in Germany

His mother Toni, who was dressed as a zombie, said: “We just had the most brilliant night and everyone enjoyed themselves. Charlie loved it. My daughter Jess is brilliant with make-up effects and made this bite mark on my neck using latex. My husband Mark was a zombie and had his brains hanging out.

“Someone was passing a hollowed-out pumpkin around and people were filling it with notes. There was no raffle, it was just ‘come and enjoy yourself’. We all had a drink and a good night.”

The family still needs to raise £28,000 for the treatment in Cologne.

Charlie, who attends Highdown School in Emmer Green, has already had two sessions and will have a further four. Mrs Ilsley said: “He’s better but we’re continuing treatment to keep him well. We need to raise about £7,000 each time.”

Charlie’s next scan will be at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford later this month.

He first showed signs of being ill in 2015. Doctors discovered a tumour about the size of a snooker ball in his brain and another on his spine.

He underwent a 10-hour operation in April that year in which the brain tumour was partially removed. He then had 31 sessions of radiotherapy followed by chemotherapy before being given the all-clear in March 2016.

Then in spring last year two tumours on his spine were discovered. His mother was so worried about losing Charlie that she took him to Turkey for treatment after researching the CyberKnife radiotherapy.

The specialist treatment cost £100,000 and was not available at the John Radcliffe, where he had previously been successfully treated for his brain tumour.

Charlie spent months last year and earlier this year going back and forth to the hospital in Ankara for treatment.

This finished in March and he was given the all-clear in August following a scan.

Meanwhile, Charlie was presented with the Bradley Lowery Courage Award at the Against Breast Cancer Achievement Awards, which were presented at the Hilton Hotel in Reading.

The award is named after the six-year-old Sunderland FC supporter who died from neuroblastoma in 2017.

Charlie was nominated by Claire Brown, from Cheltenham, who saw his story on Channel 4’s Celebrity Bake Off as part of the Stand Up to Cancer campaign.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/

immunotherapy-for-charlie