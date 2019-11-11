Monday, 11 November 2019

Restaurant in relaunch

A CHEF who has rebranded his restaurant says the move has been welcomed by customers.

Shaun Dickens, who has run Shaun Dickens at The Boathouse in Station Road for seven years, has changed its name to Bistro at The Boathouse and lowered the prices.

The restaurant has a new interior, layout and bar but no longer offers tasting menus as the chef says fine dining is a thing of the past.

Mr Dickens, whose wife Gemma is the front of house manager, said they had served about 400 covers in the four days after the change.

“People have really taken to it,” he said. “The feedback has been phenomenal and we have been quite blown away by it.

“We believe in the food and the menu but there’s always that ‘oh crikey, what are people going to think about it?’ It’s such a change from what we were doing.

“Everything has been selling, which we’re really chuffed with because it shows the menu is varied and balanced.”

