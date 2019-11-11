Bar wants to extend use of outdoors

A NEW bar and restaurant in Henley wants to extend the use of its patio and garden during the summer.

The Hart Street Tavern took over the premises of the former Cau restaurant in Hart Street in June.

The steak restaurant was allowed to use the patio and garden from 9am to 6pm Monday to Sunday and on bank holidays.

Now David Holliday, who runs the pub with his business partner Alex Sergeant, has applied for permission to use the outdoor area from 9am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays from April to September.

The pair also want to use it from 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 6pm on Sundays and bank holidays from October to March.

Sarah Tassell, director of their agent Spratley & Partners, says it has been demonstrated that the rear patio and garden can be used “without detriment to the amenity of neighbouring properties”.

She adds: “The proposed extended use during the summer months will improve and offer further choice to visitors to the town centre.

“The existing boundary walls provide good screen ing to the garden and the applicant is willing to provide additional fencing or other acoustic screening measures should these be deemed necessary.”

Mr Holliday and Mr Sergeant, who have spent more than two years running the Bottle and Glass pub and restaurant in Binfield Heath, have a 20-year lease on the Hart Street premises.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision on the plans before Christmas.