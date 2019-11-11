All-day outdoor CCTV installed at school

GILLOTTS School in Henley now has 24-hour CCTV coverage of all external areas.

The school already used cameras to monitor the site outside school hours and consulted staff and parents of students on extending this to during the day.

Almost 89 per cent of the 45 respondents supported the plans, which were then approved by the school governors and introduced from the start of the new school year in September.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton said the school had a responsibility to keep its pupils safe and could also use the footage if there was an incident on school grounds.

She said: “CCTV is the norm really on school sites — we’re probably a bit behind the curve on that. We have an incredibly open site which is very accessible.

“Our first responsibility is to keep young people safe and with such an open site techniques such as having CCTV help you keep an eye on a site that it’s not easy to secure physically.

“We had cameras anyway but they were only switched on in the holidays, at night and at weekends. We put in a few more in strategic positions but it wasn’t a major investment. We already had the infrastructure.

“We only look at it if there’s an incident. There’s nobody sitting viewing CCTV all day.

“This is not about monitoring pupils’ behaviour during the day but, obviously, if we had an incident it would give us absolute evidence as to what happened.” She said cameras could also be used to monitor some internal areas of the school. These could include the hall and open learning centre, or library, which did not have doors by design so couldn’t be secured.

Ms Darnton said it was mandatory to consult the people affected by the introduction of the cameras.

Almost 60 per cent of the respondents were parents and the rest were staff and there was “very broad support” for the idea.

Some respondents said that having 24-hour coverage couldn’t happen soon enough and that it would support the school in dealing with pupils that vandalised the property.

One said that CCTV in the open learning centre would prevent problems.

They wrote: “In the past year there have been incidents of serious disruption. For example, three shelves of books strewn on the floor while the culprits ran out before staff could reprimand. Another example — a book actually thrown at a member of the open learning centre staff which hit her on the head.”

A member of staff said the footage could identify traunts and take this responsibility off staff.

But another respondent said the use of CCTV while pupils were at school was an “abuse of their rights to go about their daily business without the threat of a ‘big brother’ taking action against them”.

A parent said that CCTV created an “unnecessary atmosphere of tension and repression”.