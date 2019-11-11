Crumbs! Harrods cake isn’t cheap

ANTICIPATION filled the air on Monday morning last week as shoppers went to try out the new Harrods coffee shop in Henley market place.

H Café was the talk of the town weeks before the doors opened and residents were keen to see how the former Spirited Wines shop had been transformed after being empty for four years.

As you walk into the café, there is a sign asking customers to wait before they are seated.

A seated area around the display counter may also be advisable as some of the prices are, let’s say, interesting. A wide selection of different cakes can be bought to accompany your choice of hot drink. An example is the classic Victoria sandwich, which costs £6 per slice to eat in.

However, if you prefer to devour the entire cake, or share it with a friend, this will set you back £35.

Perhaps the H stands for “how much?” and not Harrods as we all thought.