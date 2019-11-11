Brian Crook, distinguished servant of Henley Town FC

BRIAN CROOK, who died on October 26 at the age of 85, was a member of one of Henley’s best-known footballing families.

At one time, the Crook family (including in-laws) used to play an annual match each Boxing Day against Sydney Green FC.

Brian was making his mark in youth football as early as the 1950-51 season, when he was a member of Henley YMCA’s Henley Minor Cup team (for players under 18).

Before long, he had made his way into the YM reserves and then into their first team.

He was a member of the remarkably young YMCA side that won the top division of the Reading Institute League in 1954-55. Brian also threw in his lot with various other local sides over the years, including Newtown and Cuxham, but his greatest love was Henley Town.

He made his debut for the Lilywhites (as they then were) in the last match of the 1953-54 season.

The coach for the Town players was due to leave Market Place to visit Bell Punch at Uxbridge but only nine men had put in an appearance.

Brian and his close friend George Douglas happened to be standing on the corner at the time and were quickly dragooned into making up the number.

It was about 20 years later when Brian assisted Henley Town for the last time, once again to help out in an emergency, this time after he was supposed to have retired.

Another remarkable happening in Brian’s early career was when, after paying to come to watch Henley reserves, it was found that they were two men short.

“Croddy” Crook was press-ganged into taking the field in an old pair of borrowed boots and, despite Henley playing with only 10 men throughout, he scored five goals in a 9-1 drubbing of Pressed Steel (Theale).

Brian gave long and distinguished service to the Town in their first Hellenic League era, initially in the first team and then in the reserves as the years sped by. To begin with he was normally to be found at left-half, or sometimes at inside-left.

In later years, he moved to the left wing, where his cunning swinging corners evoked much admiration.

Brian’s footballing career was interrupted first by national service and then by twice breaking his leg, but nothing could diminish his enthusiasm for the game.