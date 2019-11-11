Sheila Templer, tennis-loving wife and mother

SHEILA TEMPLER was born on February 10, 1949.

Originally from Newcastle, she studied at Dame Allen’s Grammar School.

She then gained a degree in textile design and history of art at Leeds University.

It was at university that she met her husband and they were happily married for 46 years. Sheila came to Henley in 1976 after spending five years working as an air stewardess for British Airways on long- haul flights.

At the end of the Seventies, she had two children and devoted her time to their upbringing.

She was a good tennis player and joined the tennis club at Phyllis Court Club, where she was a regular team player.

Sheila was always fit and healthy and never had any

ailments.

She died on October 21, 2019.

It is so sad that dementia should come and rob us of a lovely wife and mother.