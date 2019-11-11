Monday, 11 November 2019

Thai goodbye

A RESTAURANT which has been in Henley for nearly 20 years is believed to have closed down.

Thai Orchid in Hart Street shut its doors this week and all the tables and chairs were removed.

The business received a poor hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency in June.

