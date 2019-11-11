Monday, 11 November 2019

Toilets award

A HENLEY pub has been praised for the quality and standards of its toilets.

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street was awarded a gold rating in the Loo of the Year Awards.

Heather McIntyre, who manages the Wetherspoon pub, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

