Cartoons talk

Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 18 November 2019
IAN KEABLE will give a talk called the “History of cartoons from William Hogarth to Private Eye” at a meeting of Ridgeway U3A at Watlington sports pavilion on Tuesday at 2.30pm.
Visitors are welcome and pay £4, which is refundable on joining.
