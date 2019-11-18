Appeal for kindness

A CHARITY that supports autistic adults in the Thames Valley has launched a kindness campaign.

Autism at Kingwood asked staff to sign up to a “kindness commitment” for World Kindness Day on Wednesday.

Chief executive Kate Allen said: “I continue to be horrified and troubled to hear how some autistic people have been treated by the very people who are there to help and protect them.

“There is so much in life we can’t control but what we can control are the choices we make about how we behave and in the actions we take.

“This is why we are asking all our staff to be kind, not just for today, but every day. In fact we are asking everyone who works in adult social care to be kind.”