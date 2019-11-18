Bike vandals

Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 18 November 2019
VANDALS spray painted a bicycle in Wilson Avenue, Henley, during Saturday night,
Police investigating the incident have also warned residents to beware of suspicioius activity after a man was seen attempting to break into cars parked in the street in the early hours of Sunday.
18 November 2019
