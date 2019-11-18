I’m still standing, says sitting Tory

JOHN HOWELL has scotched rumours that he is to stand aside to allow Boris Johnson to return in next month’s general election.

The Conservative Party candidate fuelled speculation that he was not going to contest the Henley constituency again after suspending his social media profiles last week.

It has been claimed that Mr Johnson, who served as Henley MP from 2001 to 2008, could return as he was in search of a “safe” seat in a bid to stay on as Prime Minister if the Tories win the election on December 12.

At the last election, Mr Johnson won the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat with a majority of 5,034 while Mr Howell was 22,294 votes ahead of his nearest rival.

Mr Howell, 64, says that removing his Twitter and Facebook pages was a “temporary” measure to ensure he complied with electoral law.

He reinstated his accounts once Parliament was formally dissolved.

However, in the intervening period, several parody accounts were set up. These included HowellOutNow!, Housewives for Howell and John Howell-ish.

“Of course I am standing,” says Mr Howell. “Boris is standing in Uxbridge and I am standing in Henley and I hope to win in Henley. It is a simple as that.

“It is amazing what speculation such a small thing as taking down one’s Twitter page can cause.”