Fraud victims

Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 18 November 2019
SEVEN victims of fraud in the Henley area were visited by police last month.
Community support officer Janice Smith gave each one advice.
She is now visiting residents of sheltered housing in the area to make them aware of fraudsters.
18 November 2019
More News:
Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
POLL: Have your say