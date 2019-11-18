Windows to be filled with festive feasts

THE theme of this year’s Henley Christmas window display competition is “A Christmas feast in Henley”.

Businesses and shops have to create a display which must be ready for judging by 10am on Friday, December 6.

Each window must feature the business’s own trade or profession and the theme, including a Christmas item to be collected from organiser Carolyn Molyneux at Delegate Office and Conference Services in Hart Street.

First prize is £125, a trophy and a bottle of champagne. Second, third and fourth prizes are £100, £75 and £50 respectively plus a bottle of champagne.

The competition is sponsored by the Head Partnership solicitors, financial advisors Milton Gordon & Co and estate agent Philip Booth Esq and is supported by Henley Town Council.

To enter, send your name, address, telephone number, type of business and email address to Carolyn or Sally at Delegate Office and Conference Services, Delegate House, 30A Hart Street, Henley, RG9 2AL by Wednesday, December 4. For more information, email admin@delegate.uk.com

Seventeen businesses took part in last year’s competition, which had the theme of “The Greatest Snowman” and was won by White Gdn florists in Hart Street with a design by owner Annette March and shop manager Alice Murphy.

Berries coffee shop in Hart Street, the Thames Hospice shop in Duke Street and the Kiln Ceramic Café in Reading Road were second, third and fourth respectively.