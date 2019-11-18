David Bounds — March 24, 1932 to October 24, 2019

DAVID BOUNDS, formerly of Fawley and Badgemore Lane, Henley, has died, aged 87.

He was well known for his work with the East Berkshire Ramblers’ Association. In partnership with his colleague Dave Ramm, he produced a series of books called Rambling for Pleasure that sold in their thousands, introducing many newcomers to the delights of walking in the Thames Valley and further afield.

David was born in Croydon, Surrey in 1932. His father worked as a Lloyds broker based in Leadenhall Street in the City.

At the beginning of the Second World War, the company moved to new premises on the riverside at Staines and the family took a rented house nearby.

David attended a local primary school until, at the age of 11, he started the three-mile daily commute by bicycle to attend Strodes School in Egham.

The grammar school overlooked Runnymeade meadows, the historic site where the Magna Carta was sealed by King John in 1215 and where David (who was known as “Bill” to his school mates) experienced cross-country running in the Forties.

By 1948, David had sat and passed his School Certificate.

Although he was quite keen to pursue a career as a jockey and was offered a job in Staines running a riding school, his family were keen to move back to their pre-war home in Croydon, so David’s career plans needed to change. He suffered from poor eyesight (congenital nystagmus), which seemed to limit his opportunities.

However, he ventured into the City and landed an accounts position close to London Bridge before moving to Pearl Assurance in High Holborn after an introduction by his father.

The lure of the countryside was strong still and two years later David answered an advert in Horse and Hound magazine to help train four steeplechasers at Jacksons Farm at Fawley Bottom.

He got the job and was paid £4 a week as well as being given his keep and accommodation.

The move to Fawley allowed him to continue pursuing his active interest in the countryside, having already joined the Young Farmers Club and the Pony Club/British Horse Society.

He found he could see well enough to canter across Nettlebed Common or gallop up the green verges beside Bix Hill, or jog home along the spider’s web of narrow lanes of South Oxfordshire.

However, David realised that this idyllic life had to stop and he needed a “proper” job with some prospects,

His aunt introduced him to a paper merchant back in the City, so he returned to EC4 and learnt about banks and bonds and how many quires there were in a ream of paper.

Time passed and David married Joan, a fellow young Conservative, and acquired a new job as an agent selling Scandinavian paper around the world. When the couple’s children, Christopher and Paula, arrived the family needed more space, so they moved to Twyford.

Always a “joiner”, David soon picked up his earlier countryside interest as a member of the Ramblers’ Association and the Chiltern Society. Over the next 40 years, he held an assortment of roles with both.

David took on the task of writing and editing the Rambling for Pleasure books and spent many weekends rewalking the routes to ensure the books were as accurate as possible.

The book that gave him the most pleasure was The Three Castles Walk, a 60-mile linear walk between Windsor and Winchester.

David’s writing activities continued beyond normal retirement age as he reported on the activities of the Henley Photographic Club as well as contributing to the letters pages of local and national press.

He also wrote occasional country walks for public holidays which were published by the Henley Standard.

David’s health had deteriorated over the last two years with the onset of vascular dementia and in July Joan sadly passed away.

In the meantime, he had moved into the Mount Care Home in Wargrave where he died of a stroke and final stage dementia on October 24.

He is survived by his children, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

David’s funeral was held at Easthampstead Crematorium on Monday.