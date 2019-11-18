Remember those in more recent conflicts as well

AFTER last year’s great centenary of the Armistice that ended the First World War, this year I have been thinking about what Remembrance Day might mean in the years to come.

The First World War has now ceased to be a matter of living memory and the memory of the Second World War is fading.

As these two great conflicts recede into history, what will Remembrance Day mean? In one sense it is obvious. Remembrance Day will continue to be about remembrance, only a different sort of remembrance: not for most of us the remembrance of loved ones we have lost, but remembrance of the debt of gratitude we owe to previous generations for the freedoms we enjoy, and remembrance, too, of the fragility of civilisation and peace.

But there is another dimension which I hope will come to the fore in coming years and that is remembrance of those who have lost their lives or who have been physically or psychologically wounded in more recent conflicts.

The two world wars were conflicts that affected the entire nation and that commanded the support of the overwhelming majority of the public.

Every family was touched to some degree by these wars and every life was shaped by them.

Although some families and some individuals paid a much heavier price than others, there was nevertheless a strong sense of shared national endeavour. There was also a strong sense of shared moral purpose, particularly in the Second World War.

In the case of the conflicts of more recent years, it is very different. The military has shrunk enormously; most people’s lives have nothing to do with armed conflict.

These conflicts have directly affected only the relatively small number of people who serve in the armed forces, and their families, and more indirectly their circles of friends and acquaintances.

That unifying sense of national endeavour and moral purpose that surrounded the fight against Nazi Germany simply does not exist in relation to the Suez Crisis of 1956, or the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Most of the conflicts we have been involved in since the Second World War have to some extent been politically controversial and those who have served, for example in Northern Ireland, continue to feel the repercussions of this.

It seems that those who serve in the armed forces and their families are much more isolated in relation to wider society today than they were in 1945.

The absence of a sense of national endeavour and moral purpose around recent armed conflicts deprives those who have suffered in those conflicts of a source of strength and consolation which was available to previous generations.

In our gospel reading for All Saints Day (November 1), we heard the words of Jesus, “blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted”. As we mark Remembrance Day each year, we remember with gratitude the sacrifices of those who made possible the freedom and peace and prosperity we enjoy by defending this nation during the two great conflicts of the 20th century.

But let’s also remember those who fought in more recent conflicts, those who bear physical and psychological scars and those who mourn lost loved ones.

Those who serve in the military and their families can sometimes seem marginalised in our national life; remembrance is a chance to put them at the forefront of our minds, to hold them before God in our prayers, and to be generous towards those organisations which ensure that they receive the care and support that they need.